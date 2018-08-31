Does Benicio del Toro have a wife? All you need to know about the Puerto Rican actor How many of his films have you ticked off?

Benicio del Toro is a Puerto Rican actor with a very impressive film CV, and you may recognise him from family favourites such as James Bond and Star Wars. But did you know that he has starred in a music video by a very famous pop star? And that he has dabbled in directing and producing too? Here’s the low down on the actor, where you can spot him, and what his relationship status is.

You may recognise him from Star Wars

Who is Benicio del Toro?

Benicio is an actor who was born in Puerto Rico on 19 February 1967 and lived there until the age of 15, when he moved to Pennsylvania, USA. After graduating high school, he studied for a Business degree at the University of California, but dropped out to study acting. He started his career in television where he often played drug lords, such as his roles in Miami Vice and Drug Wars: The Camarena Story. In 1987, he appeared in the music video for Madonna’s La Isla Bonita. Since then, he has acted in a number of films, as well as working as a producer for Che (2008) and The Wolfman (2010).

What films has he starred in?

Benicio started his film career in Big Top Pee-wee (1988), and then starred as Dario in the James Bond movie, License to Kill (1989). Some of his other notable film credits include The Indian Runner, Fear And Loathing in Las Vegas, Snatch, Sin City, Things We Lost In The Fire, Che, Traffic, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Aside from acting, what else has he done?

Although he also acted in Che and The Wolfman as the title roles, he also worked as a producer on the films. He wrote, directed, and produced the short film Submission. Plus, he directed the El Yuma space segment of 7 Days in Havana.

The star won an Oscar for 'Best Supporting Actor' in Traffic

What awards has he won?

For the critically acclaimed 2000 film Traffic, Benecio earned an Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. In total, he won 21 awards for the film, and was nominated for nine more. In 2003, he was nominated for an Academy Award and BAFTA again for 21 Grams - although he didn't win those, his performance earned him 18 nominations and eight wins for Best Supporting Actor. For Che (2008), he won Best Actor at Cannes Film Festival, and for Sicario (2015), he won four awards and was nominated for 21 more (including a BAFTA) as Best Supporting Actor.

Does he have a wife?

The actor is not married, but he does have a daughter with Kimberley Stewart (daughter of Rod Stewart). She was born on 11 April 2011, and was named Delilah. The pair were not in a relationship at the time, and there have been no reports since about his relationship status.