Victoria and David Beckham wow on rare red carpet appearance in Monaco The couple have been spending time in the South of France

David and Victoria Beckham took some time out from their star-studded holiday in the south of France with Elton John to make a rare red carpet appearance together on Thursday evening. The couple jetted to Monaco to attend the draw for the UEFA Champions League tournament, hosted at The Grimaldi Forum.

Victoria opted for a classic LBD from her eponymous label for the outing, which featured a plunging neckline and midi hemline. The fashion designer accessorised the look with black strappy sandals and a dazzling necklace, styling her long bob into tousled waves. Meanwhile, David looked smart in a black tuxedo and white shirt, and placed a protective arm around his wife as they posed on the red carpet.

David and Victoria Beckham attended the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco

The retired footballer was honoured with the 2018 UEFA president's award at the draw, and was acknowledged for his "outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities".

The couple's outing at the event follows a fun-filled couple of days in the south of France with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, as well as close friends Elton John and David Furnish. They started Romeo's 16th birthday celebrations early with a lavish dinner together on Wednesday night, and were pictured out at sea with Elton, who told fans: "Winding down my summer with these lovely people," he captioned the photo.

The couple have been on holiday in the south of France

In the picture, Victoria looked as stylish as ever dressed in a white slip maxi dress, while David looked handsome in a blue shirt, white linen trousers and a trilby. Adding a touch of colour to the photo, Elton opted for a tropical print shirt with shorts and trainers for their day out at sea.

The Beckhams have been incredibly well-travelled over the summer, holidaying in Montenegro, Los Angeles and Bali, only spending a short amount of time at their London and Cotswolds homes before travelling away again.