What is Celine Dion's net worth and how did she earn her fortune? Find out how the singer makes her millions…

All by Myself, The Power of Love, It's All Coming Back to Me and of course, My Heart Will Go On. It's no wonder Celine Dion has such an impressive net worth, given her iconic hits that have stood the test of time. Despite temporarily stepping away from the limelight in recent years due to her ill health, the Canadian singer is reported to be worth a cool $800million.

It was actually her late husband René Angélil who first discovered her talent, becoming moved to tears when he listened to a recording sent in by her brother Michel. René mortgaged his home to fund her first record and the rest is history – a star was born.

WATCH: Celine Dion's health battle explained

Loading the player...

Read on to find out how Celine makes her millions…

How did Celine Dion start her career?

After being discovered by René aged 12, who she went on to marry, Celine, born as Céline Marie Claudette Dion, emerged as a teen star in the French-speaking world.

Her first record, La voix du bon Dieu, became a local number one hit in Quebec. She gained international fame and went on to win Eurovision in 1988, representing Switzerland with the track, Ne partez pas sans moi. At age 18, Celine saw Michael Jackson perform and it was then that she told her manager René that she wanted to be a star like him.

The couple first met when Celine was 12, but didn't start dating until she was 19

After spending time polishing her English and undergoing more vocal training, Celine felt ready to take on the world. She made her debut in the Anglophone world with Unison.

But her real international breakthrough came when she duetted with Peabo Bryson on Disney's Beauty and the Beast. It gave Celine her first top-ten hit in the UK and her second top-ten hit in the US, not to mention her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

MORE: Where is Celine Dion? One year after 'muscle spasms' stopped her performing

DISCOVER: How Celine Dion's three sons are supporting her during her health battle

It wouldn't be her last. Celine has won a total of five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. The mother-of-three remains the best-selling Canadian artist and one of the best-selling artists of all time, with record sales of over 220 million copies worldwide.

Some of her most popular tracks include The Power of Love, All by Myself, her signature song My Heart Will Go On (thanks to Titanic) and Think Twice, which remained at No. 1 for seven weeks in 1994.

Celine sadly lost her husband to cancer in January 2016

How much money does Celine Dion make a year?

Unsurprisingly, Celine, who has stars on both Canada's Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has earned a host of residencies throughout her career.

During the noughties, she built her reputation as a highly successful live performer with A New Day… in Las Vegas. Her residency from 2003 to 2007 remains the highest-grossing concert residency of all time, grossing nearly £300million at the time and pulling in nearly three million people to the 717 shows.

Forbes has previously reported that Celine earned approximately £400million during the noughties decade, a large portion of which came from her five-year residency at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

Celine on stage

She returned to the hotel in 2011 with her new residency, Celine, which spanned three years and featured 70 annual shows. She was forced to postpone her residency in the summer of 2014 to care for her ailing husband and manager René, who underwent the removal of a cancerous tumour the previous December.

She returned to work in August 2015, but sadly in January 2016, her husband and her brother both passed away from cancer. Celine cancelled the rest of her performances that month, but resumed her residency in late February to rave reviews and sell-out crowds.

She released her new French album, Encore un soir, in August 2016, six months after her husband's death. The album has sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide and topped the charts in France, Canada, Belgium and Switzerland.

The singer is worth an estimated $800million

Celebrity praise for Celine Dion

The spellbinding singer has won praise from her fellow stars, including Britney Spears, Rita Ora, Christina Aguilera, Josh Groban, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift and Leona Lewis, who have all stated Celine is a major inspiration or influence on their work.

"She's a powerhouse. In this day and age, when more and more studio-produced, tiny-tiny voices are being rewarded ... she has this extraordinary instrument," Josh Groban once said. Jennifer Lopez has also emphasised: "Celine gets on stage, she owns the stage, she runs all over that stage, she stops that stage."

MORE: Celine Dion shows off her dance moves in celebratory video amid health scare

What businesses does Celine Dion own?

Apart from her musical talent, Celine has made her millions from other ventures. Alongside her late husband, she co-owned artist management company Les Productions Feeling Inc., also known as Feeling Inc. or Feeling, based in Quebec.

The star at her perfume launch

She also opened popular night club Pure at Caesars Palace with tennis stars Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf and basketball player Shaquille O'Neal. Until 1997, Celine was also the founder of Nickels Restaurant food chain.

In 2003, the talented singer signed a deal with Coty, Inc. to release Celine Dion Parfums, which has grossed over £654million in retail sales. Celine has also lent her voice to You and I, Air Canada's promotional campaign tune.

Celine Dion's personal life

Celine and her manager René, who was 23 years her senior, started dating when the singer was 19 years old. They became engaged in 1991 and married in Montreal Quebec in December 1994.

After seeking help at a fertility clinic, Celine welcomed her first child, a son René-Charles, seven years after her wedding. Nine years later, she gave birth to twins Eddy and Nelson, who were named after Celine's favourite French songwriter and her producer Eddy Marnay and former South African president Nelson Nandela. Sadly in January 2016, René died of cancer aged 73. Two days later, Celine's brother passed away, also of cancer.

Celine with her family

Celine still keeps her husband's memory alive, recently revealing to Australian magazine Stellar her pre-show ritual that involves a bronze replica of René's hand. "I shake my husband's hand and knock on wood with him every night before every show. Even after he's gone," she said. "I still talk to him. I'm trying to prove to him every day I'm fine. Our kids are growing, we feel strong. We're good."

Does Celine Dion have Stiff Person Syndrome?

Celine Dion has remained out of the spotlight since announcing her debilitating health condition in October 2021. The singer canceled her Las Vegas residency and postponed the North American and European legs of her Courage world tour due to her condition.

At the time, Celine revealed she was suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which had forced her to withdraw from performing.

The hitmaker faced a setback

Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than men.

Several weeks following her diagnosis, Celine's sister, Claudette, spoke to French magazine, Voici and said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

Celine is recovering at home

On the subject of postponing her Las Vegas show, Celine told her fans: "I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. - Celine xx."

SEE: Celine Dion's $1.2m Vegas home where she's recovering from debilitating health condition

MORE: When will Celine return to the stage? All we know

Despite taking time to recover at home, Celine has yet to return to the stage. In a fresh update, the songstress recently told her fans: "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

Fingers crossed we'll get to see Celine make a triumphant return to the stage in 2024...

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.