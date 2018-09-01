Which of these Strictly Come Dancing contestants has a connection to Prince Harry? Did you guess right?

We can hardly contain our excitement for the upcoming 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing – which will return to our screens on 8 September. But did you know that Prince Harry may be cheering on one of this year's celebrity contestants in particular? Cricketer Graeme Swann actually has a connection to the newlywed royal, since he worked with him at an event aiming to give youngsters more sporting opportunities back in 2016 – and it certainly looked like they had a great time together!

Harry and Graeme spent time together at an event back in 2016

Harry paid a visit to Lord's cricket ground to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme – an initiative championed by the Royal Foundation. He played cricket and other sports drills alongside Graeme and Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock, too.

MORE: ROYAL BOX SETS – DO YOU WATCH THE SAME TV SHOWS AS THE ROYAL FAMILY?

Loading the player...

While it's not known whether Prince Harry will tune into Strictly this year, there are two members of the royal family who are outspoken fans of the show. Zara and Mike Tindall have spoken previously about how much they love the dance competition - so much so that Zara even enjoyed a dance with Anton Du Beke at a celebrity charity evening at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport back in 2017. Speaking about the show, she said: "We love watching it."

Joe Sugg also has a connection to Prince Charles!

Graeme isn't alone in having a royal connection amongst this year's contestants, either. Influencer Joe Sugg has actually spent time with Prince Charles in the past – meeting him during a visit to YouTube's headquarters. The video star, who previously worked as a roof thatcher, was asked to show Charles his unique skill, since the Prince's Trust aims to encourage young people to take on unusual professions.

READ MORE: Strictly confirms last year's winner Joe McFadden will not return to open show

Sharing footage of himself meeting Prince Charles, Joe explained at the time: "This is the moment that I met the Prince of Wales himself, Prince Charles... It's not every day you meet someone like this. We discussed my whole journey from thatching to YouTube. He was really interested in how I could use my platform to get the younger generation interested in these traits."