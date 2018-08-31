Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong all smiles as she heads to Strictly filming Lisa is the head of hair and makeup on Strictly Come Dancing

Lisa Armstrong looked relaxed and happy as she was spotted on Friday, most likely making her way to the BBC Elstree Studios where the first episode of Strictly Come Dancing was being filmed. The BAFTA-winning makeup artist, who is head of hair and makeup on the show, went glam casual in a dress printed with a lips design and suede ankle boots.

The 41-year-old, whose split from Ant McPartlin was announced in January, has previously shared her excitement at returning to the show. She will be reunited with Strictly's professional dancers, including Janette Manrara and Karen Clifton, and will get to know the 15 new celebrity contestants for this year, such as Katie Piper, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts. Back in June, a spokesperson for the show confirmed to HELLO!: "The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again and Lisa is an important part of that team."

Lisa is back at work at Strictly as head of makeup

Earlier this week, Lisa shared a photo from the stars' makeup room. Posing alongside celebrity hairstylist Lisa Davey, she captioned the selfie: "And we're back!!" The beauty box seen in the picture was filled with Nars and MAC products, a bottle of Garnier micellar water, what appeared to be a Dermalogica UltraCalming Mist spray, and a variety of makeup brushes as well as cotton buds.

One of the most in-demand makeup artists in British television, Lisa will have a busy work schedule over the next few months when Strictly runs from September to December. The MUA has worked as chief makeup and hair designer on the dance competition for 11 years. In 2014, she received the prestigious CRAFT BAFTA for her team and she has also won an RTS Award, recognising her high achievement in the television community.

Lisa also regularly appears on Zoe Ball's spin-off series, It Takes Two, to share beauty tutorials from the show. Previously, she has acted as a makeup expert on This Morning, while her other TV credits include The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

