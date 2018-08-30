Halle Berry just reacted to Prince Harry's bedroom poster of her Prince Harry studied at Eton College as a teenager

Halle Berry has poked fun at Prince Harry after she spotted a poster of herself in his dormitory at Eton College. In recently resurfaced pictures, which offer a fascinating insight into the royal's bedroom during his teenage years, there was an England flag, a printed letter, and a number of posters that appeared to have been torn out of magazines - including one of the Oscar-winning actress. Upon seeing the photo, the 52-year-old took to social media to tweet about it, telling her followers: "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you!" - she even added the hashtag referencing a lyric from the Missy Elliott's song Work It.

Halle Berry teased Prince Harry after she spotted this poster in his bedroom at Eton

The pictures of Harry's room were taken in 2003. Among the other personal mementoes and posters was a framed portrait of his late mother, Princess Diana. The photo - which was taken by Mario Testino - took pride of place on Harry's desk. He also had a coffee table book dedicated to the photographer's work on top of his chest of drawers, alongside a CD player, speakers, and other books. Harry, now 33, joined Eton College in 1998, and left in 2003 with 11 GCSEs and two A-Levels – a B in art and D in Geography. His older brother Prince William also attended the same college, where he achieved three A-Levels – an A in geography, a B in history of art and a C in biology.

Harry, who married American actress Meghan Markle in May, previously admitted that he had a difficult time studying. "Exams were always a nightmare, but anything like kicking a ball around or playing PlayStation - or flying - I do generally find a little bit easier than walking, sometimes," he said in 2013 via PA. Speaking about his 18-month flying course after Eton, he added: "I probably should have done a lot more reading, but I was fine at flying. And then every now and then a written test would come up, and I'd be absolutely useless and I've been like that from stage one of my youth."

