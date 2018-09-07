Cate Blanchett's children are not impressed by her film career Lord of the Rings just isn't good enough Cate!

Cate Blanchett visited the Jonathan Ross Show, which will be aired on Saturday night, and opened up about how she has "no brownie points" from her four children over her impressive film career. Speaking about her son's thoughts on her selection of roles, she explained: "[My children] do and they don't [watch my films.] My son gave me some great career advice a few years ago, he said 'Mum, when are you going to make a blockbuster?' I said, 'I was in Lord of the Rings!' And he said, 'Yeah for about 30 seconds.' So it didn't really count. I had no brownie points with my children."

Jack Black was also on the show, and revealed that his sons are similarly unimpressed with his acting roles. He said: "My boys, they actually prefer the work of Will Ferrell. I think it's natural that kids think that their parents are really uncool and embarrassing." The pair are currently appearing in a film together, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and opened up about turning 50 together, with the Thor: Ragnarok star joking: "We are going to be 100 together!"

During her time on the show, Cate also spoke about Prince Philip discussing his DVD player with her after finding out that she is an actress. She said: "I went to their house once for lunch. There were 12 of us and I couldn't work out for the life of me why I'd been invited. Playing Queen Elizabeth and sitting next to her, I thought, maybe she's seen the movie and wants to ask me about my interpretation. I sat next to him and he said, 'I hear you're an actor? I was given a DVD player for Christmas and I can't work out whether I put the green cord in or the red cord.' I thought, he's invited me to lunch to tell me about his DVD player!"

