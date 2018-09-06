Kylie Minogue and her 'Mr Right' Paul Solomons make their red carpet debut at GQ Awards The couple confirmed their romance in May

Kylie Minogue appeared more loved up than ever as she and her boyfriend Paul Solomons made their red carpet debut at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, on Wednesday evening. Dressed in a slinky gold gown, the 50-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous as she walked hand-in-hand with her handsome beau Paul, who is the creative director of GQ magazine. "I've found my man. Of the year. And some," she told reporters on the night.

Kylie Minogue and her boyfriend Paul Solomons at the GQ Awards

Kylie and Paul, who is believed to be in his forties, were first linked in April. The pint-sized pop star didn't confirm their romance until late May, when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her 50th birthday party. Kylie had celebrated at Chiltern Firehouse in London, with Paul by her side. She was previously engaged to British actor Joshua Sasse, but the pair split in early 2017. And earlier this year, Kylie admitted that marriage is not for her.

READ: Could there be wedding bells? Kylie Minogue breaks silence on new romance

However, in June, pop singer Kylie revealed that her life is looking up at the moment - and wedding bells could be on the cards once again. When asked about turning 50, the Australian star told The Sun's Dan Wootton: "Yes, I'm more content. Some things have started to make sense. I mean, you accept it or you don't. And I think the best way to accept it is with open arms." She added: "So yeah, life's, I won't say a little bit, I'll say a lot, better. Life's great. Take that as you wish."

Loading the player...

The singer was quizzed about the royal wedding, revealing she wouldn't rule one out herself. "I love a wedding, of course. I thought it was stunning," she teased. "I mean, I had bunting up, I had the works. I really got into it, I loved it and thought it was beautiful. Everything was considered really well, with a great outcome. Also, I love a far more low-fi wedding. It's a lovely thing. If it's the right thing, it's a lovely thing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.