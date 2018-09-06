What is Ariana Grande's net worth? Ariana Grande is one of the world's biggest pop stars, but what is her net worth?

Ariana Grande might just be 25 years old, but she is already one of the world's biggest pop stars. From her childhood TV roots on Nickelodeon to her sell-out worldwide tours as a pop sensation, find out everything you need to know about the star, her early career, her relationships and of course, her net worth.

Ariana Grande's childhood

Ariana was born in June 1993 in Florida to parents Joan Grande, the CEO of Hose-McCann Communications and Edward Butera, a graphic designer. She has one old half-brother brother, Frankie Grande, who is a YouTube personality and singer himself, and appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. As a youngster, Ariana performed in children's theatre and cruise ships, and once sang the Star-Spangled Banner at the beginning of a Florida Panthers game before landing her first major TV role.

Ariana's career so far…

Ariana first became successful in the popular Nickelodeon show, Victorious, where she played Cat Valentine, a sweet but dim-witted student at Hollywood Arts High School. The show, which launched in 2010, received its second-largest audience ever, finishing in 2013. According to TMZ, Ariana made £6,900 per episode in the first season alone, and made a total of 57 episodes.

Shortly after the show's conclusion, her first album, Yours Truly was released, and shot the One Last Time singer to stardom as the album hit the number one spot on the Billboard 200. Her second album was titled My Everything, and third was Dangerous Woman, with the tour for the album earning her an incredible £54million. Her latest album, titled Sweetener, debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

What is Ariana Grande's net worth?

Ariana's net worth is thought to be around £33million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, this is due to the star's huge endorsements deals, including Reebok, along with our own line of perfumes, which are thought to have grossed £116million in 2017. The star also makes a huge amount of money thanks to her music sales, and the merchandise from her sold-out tours.

Relationships

The singer was in a committed relationship with Mac Miller from 2016 to early 2018, and hinted that the split was "hard and scary" after a Twitter user accused her of breaking up with him after he was arrested for a DUI. Replying to the message at the time, she wrote: "How absurd that you minimise female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them. I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared from him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years… Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

The star then had a whirlwind relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, and the couple announced their engagement after just one month of dating. The star revealed that she had joked that she would marry Pete the first time she met him. Chatting to Jimmy Fallon, she explained: "We met on SNL two, three years ago and we didn't even exchange numbers but I had the biggest crush in the world on him… I left his writer's room when we were writing skits for the show… and my tour manager was in the hallway and I left and I jokingly said to my tour manager, 'I'm marrying him.'"

The Manchester terror attack, and Ariana's response

Shortly after Ariana completed a concert in Manchester in May 2017, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb into the departing crowd, killing 22 people and injuring hundreds more. Ariana was widely praised for her actions following the devastation. She released a statement which read: "My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way... We will continue in honour of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart every day and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life."

Ariana went on to organise a charity concert for the victims of the attack and their families, and visited many of her injured fans in hospital. The concert, One Love Manchester, was a massive success, raising over £17million. Following the concert, Manchester made Ariana an honorary citizen. She was the first person to ever receive the honour, and sharing a picture of the news story on Instagram, she wrote: "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honoured. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you."

