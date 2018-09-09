The Beckhams welcome new family member Introducing Fig Beckham!

Victoria Beckham and her three sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo have announced the arrival of a new family member on their social media channels. The latest addition to the Beckham family has four legs, a tail and the floppiest ears perhaps ever caught on camera. Fig Beckham is, of course, their new dog! In one photo, the English Cocker Spaniel puppy looks adorable in Brooklyn’s arms, who seems to be absolutely smitten with his new furry friend. In the picture shared on his Instagram profile, Brooklyn wrote: "Meet my new baby Fig Beckham."Naturally, fans are already obsessed with the perfect pooch, with one follower writing: "Cocker spaniel - best dog in the world,” and another joking: "Brooklyn, don’t let Olive see you looking at the new baby like that!"

Brooklyn Beckham and his new dog Fig

Olive the dog is the Beckhams'other Cocker Spaniel, who they welcomed into the family in 2015. Brooklyn was so excited by Olive’s arrival three years ago that he set up a special Instagram page for her which now has over 71,000 followers. Much to her fans'disappointment, Olive hasn’t shared a photo since 2016, but maybe the arrival of Fig will mean her account gets a reboot? In fact, Brooklyn has already shared some more cute videos and photographs of the pair sleeping next to each other in his car on his Instagram stories. Romeo and Cruz have also shared their excitement by giving followers a glimpse of Fig on their feeds.

Fig cuddles up with Olive

In a photo of both dogs sitting next to each other shared by Victoria, she joked: "Brooklyn has a new lady in his life.” Victoria recently featured on the front cover of British Vogue with her four children, including her seven-year-old daughter Harper. Little Olive, who is a huge part of the family, also appears on the glossy cover and features throughout the magazine’s spread. The family also had another reason to celebrate this summer, as Romeo turned 16 earlier this month.

