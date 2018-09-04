Harper Beckham has beaten her brothers following new achievement Not many seven year olds have done this!

Harper Beckham will be the envy of all her school friends when she returns to school this week, having fronted the cover of October's issue of British Vogue with her famous family. What's more, Harper was the only one of her siblings to feature on more than one front cover for the magazine's latest edition. The fashion bible have released preview photos of the new cover – out on Friday – with one featuring Victoria and her four children with their pet dog Olive, and another with the former Spice Girl and her famous husband David Beckham. Little Harper also made an appearance on the second version, and is seen in the background sitting on a swing.

Harper Beckham with her mum and brothers © Mikael Jansson

MORE: Peter Andre gives surprising answer when asked if he's planning more children with wife Emily

In the new interview - which marked Victoria's tenth year in the fashion industry with her label Victoria Beckham – the doting mum opened up about her only daughter, revealing that she has quite literally been following in her mum's footsteps from a young age by wearing heels. Victoria admitted: "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three. But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto makeup, that's where it stays." Victoria, 44, added: "On the one hand, she's quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She's not scared of being pushed over. Confident and bright, Harper could be the brains of the family. She wants to be an inventor."

The little girl also featured on a second cover with her famous parents © Mikael Jansson

READ: Victoria Beckham is a mini fashion icon in Gucci swimsuit

It's been an exciting summer for the Beckham family, who have racked up a lot of air miles travelling around the world to LA, Bali, France and the Cotsworlds – where they celebrated their good friend Tana Ramsay's birthday with her children and husband, TV chef Gordon. The families reunited – seemingly back in the Cotsworlds – on Saturday to celebrate another birthday - this time Romeo's! The budding tennis star turned 16, and was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake in the shape of a tennis racket, which he tucked into with his family and friends. Now it's back to reality as the family have returned to London in time for the new school term.

See the full feature in the October issue of British Vogue, available on digital download and newsstands on Friday 7th September.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.