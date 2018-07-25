Victoria Beckham pokes fun at shirtless son Brooklyn – see the photo The former Spice Girl shared an amusing photo on Instagram

Victoria Beckham has taken the mickey out of her eldest son Brooklyn, sharing a photo of the pair in a car together. While the former Spice Girl gave a quizzical look at the camera, a shirtless Brooklyn smouldered for the selfie, showing off his heavily tattooed torso. Victoria wrote, "Contemplating how to rate today's Uber driver," before poking fun at her son and asking, "#whynoshirt."

The photo gave fans a better look at Brooklyn's new tattoo – a design of two angels that appears to be inspired by dad David Beckham's own inking. The retired footballer sports a very similar design, also on his chest, but his three cherubs represent his sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz. David also has his daughter Harper's name inscribed on his neck, alongside the words "Pretty Lady".

The Beckhams are currently in Los Angeles, enjoying part two of their summer holiday. Victoria shared another sweet snap on Instagram of herself snuggled up between Cruz, 13, and Brooklyn, 19. "Night in with the boys x Kisses," she wrote. The family often return to Los Angeles during the school break, and Victoria previously said she still considers the city, the place she welcomed daughter Harper, her "second home".

Earlier this month, the Beckhams enjoyed a break in Montenegro, where they spent quality time on the beach trying fun watersports together. The family stayed at the five-star hotel resort of Aman Sveti Stefan, located near Budva, and are thought to have rented the lavish Sveti Stefan Suite, which has a private swimming pool and expansive terrace and costs around £5,380 per night.

David and Victoria will likely take the summer off before they return to work in September, when their children go back to school in London. And mother-of-four Victoria will be extra pleased to welcome back her son Brooklyn to the capital. The teenager has spent the past year living in New York, studying photography, but "homesick" Brooklyn has deferred his university course and will be taking up an internship with a "prestigious photographer" in the UK.