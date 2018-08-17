David Beckham shares family holiday photo album, see the stunning pics The family are enjoying every moment of their break in Bali

Such beautiful pictures! David Beckham took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a selection of stunning portrait photographs of his four children Harper, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn, taken while enjoying their holiday in Bali. The gorgeous pictures show the family enjoying various moments of their break time together.

Harper looks pretty in pink on holiday

Harper is pictured with bright pink zinc suncream on her face. Oldest brother Brooklyn is pictured shirtless, tucking into some sushi. Cruz is looking very smug as he’s about to devour a gorgeous cocktail (we’re presuming it’s non alcoholic!) while Romeo paddles on a SUP board.

"Beautiful faces and beautiful places," David captioned the gorgeous snaps. "Happy Holidays," he added. The photos come just one day after David’s wife Victoria Beckham shared a very cute picture of all four of her kids and dad David posing in the ocean together. In that photograph David had Romeo on his shoulders and somehow little Harper had managed to climb on top of her brother’s shoulders too!

Cruz Beckham sips a cocktail

The trip to Indonesia is the family's third holiday of the summer. They have enjoyed plenty of activities on this trip, including a traditional cooking lesson which Victoria posted on her Instagram Stories. "Cooking lesson in Bali! Harper loves to cook! (She gets it from me!!)" she jokingly captioned a clip of the seven-year-old learning how to marinate some prawns.

Romeo Beckham paddles in Bali

Brooklyn Beckham noshes on sushi

In July, the lucky showbiz family also travelled to Montenegro, enjoying the facilities of the five-star hotel resort of Aman Sveti Stefan, located near Budva, which offers stunning sea views and privacy away from the public eye. They then travelled on to their "second home" of Los Angeles, where they spent some time with their friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay and their children. They briefly returned to the UK before their Bali trip. No wonder Victoria revealed they were feeling jet lagged!

