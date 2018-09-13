Is Holly Willoughby being paid the same as Declan Donnelly for I'm a Celeb? Are Holly and Dec being paid the same for I'm a Celebrity?

Holly Willoughby has spoken about her wages for the upcoming series of I'm a Celebrity. During a chat with Keith Lemon on This Morning, the TV presenter revealed that she wasn't sure if she was earning the same amount as Dec for their stint presenting the reality jungle show, but admitted that she "hope[s] so". Teasing Holly about her new presenting gig, Keith asked: "Are you getting paid the same as Dec? Equal rights and stuff!"

Holly replied: "Oh god, instant sweat. I don't know. I don't know. I should hope so." Keith also joked about Holly missing four episodes of Celebrity Juice for the series in Australia, and Phillip Schofield chimed in, saying: "Oh four shows? I don't have a piece of paper big enough to write down how many you're missing on here." Phillip has previously revealed that he "couldn't believe" that Holly was going to the jungle as she doesn't like any sort of bugs. Holly said: "The weird this is, when I first found out, it's very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me. I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there!"

Speaking about replacing Ant, Holly said: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"

