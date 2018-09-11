Holly and Phil can't be near each other while doing this The This Morning hosts are the best of friends – most of the time!

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield get on famously and are much-loved for their on-screen chemistry. However, there is one thing that is guaranteed to get them to turn on each other, and that’s taking part in any competition! During the BGC Annual Charity day on Tuesday attended by press including HELLO! - which saw celebrities including Holly and Phil picking up the phones and take to the trading floor – the mother-of-three opened up about her competitive nature when it comes to taking on her co-host. She said: "We're ridiculously competitive so it is better to stay away from each other." Holly then went on to praise Phil for his efforts at getting trades in the office, adding: "Phil has done this before, he is really good at this."

Despite being competitive, the much-loved TV presenters have never had an argument before, and that their off-screen relationship is exactly the same as their This Morning one. Talking to The Guardian, Holly said: "Now we’ve got to the stage where we’ll say the same things at the same time on screen, in the same way. It’s really weird. The only other person I’ve got that with is my sister."

It's been an exciting time for Holly and Phil, who walked away with the TV Choice Award on Monday night after This Morning was named Best Daytime Show. The popular duo reunited on the daytime show last week following the summer holidays, although this will be short-lived, as Holly is set to jet off to Australia next month to fill in for Ant McPartlin on the new series of I'm A Celeb. Fans are eager to know who will be replacing her while she is away in the jungle, which is expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

During their time off over the summer, Holly and Phil enjoyed spending part of the holidays together in Portugal with their respective families, and celebrity pals including Bradley Walsh and Dragon's Den star Peter Jones. The good friends spent many fun evenings drinking tequila shots, and even attended a party at one of the family's villas, which saw Holly's husband Dan Baldwin showcase his singing talents throughout the evening.

