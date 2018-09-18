Brendan Cole sets pulses racing after posting VERY cheeky Instagram post You think you've seen it all...

Brendan Cole is making the most of his life post Strictly Come Dancing, embarking on new ventures and spending some quality time with his family. But during his recent trip to Italy, the professional dancer, 42, surprised his Instagram followers by sharing a very cheeky picture of himself in the buff. "Beautiful Italian countryside... couldn't resist a naked dip," he teased in the caption. To save your blushes, we're not publishing the post - but if you can't resist a peek, you can visit his Instagram page here.

Brendan Cole has shared pictures from his trip to Italy

Fans of the star immediately rushed to post comments, with one writing: "Cheeky but made a lot of people smile today." Another said: "Italy is my fave place in the world. More gorgeous with you in it." A third post read: "Cheeky man. Thanks for making me smile. It cheered me up." A fourth follower joked: "Not that you're a poser or anything Brendan. Good job I'm not on heart medication...." Another fan remarked: "Well that just cheered up a rather dull Tuesday."

It was confirmed at the start of the year that Brendan's contract with Strictly had not been renewed this year. The dancer is, however, keeping up with the BBC dance show and shared his thoughts on this year's line-up in his exclusive HELLO! column. Admitting he was surprised by some of the pairings, Brendan wrote: "Many made sense but with Anton Du Beke and Susannah Constantine - I felt it was way too predictable! It will be fun for a few weeks but I am expecting an early exit for them both. Once again they have given Anton an older contestant - which is a bit boring. I like her banter and think she will be really fun."

"I think the couple to watch this year will be Karen Clifton and Charles Venn," he added. "Is he single? Because the chemistry is obvious! He has the perfect partner in the show in Karen as what she delivers is amazing. I also love Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova – a perfect match, I predicted that one. As soon as Lee was announced I thought he would get Nadiya. It's headline gold. He's single and tall and she's the hot blonde on the show."

