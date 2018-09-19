Binky Felstead shares glimpse into mummy retreat after split from Josh 'JP' Patterson Mum and baby look like they're doing just fine!

Binky Felstead is enjoying some mother and daughter time with baby India in the wake of her split from long-term boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson. Since announcing the split in a joint statement on Monday, Binky has taken one-year-old India to a mummy retreat for some relaxation, exercise and plenty of giggles. In the videos shared on her Instagram - the first social media posts since the breakup was revealed - Binky and little India seem to be having a lovely time staying in a luxury treehouse and taking part in activities with other mothers and babies. Binky also showed off the tranquil, green surroundings, before declaring, "Morning World!" She then let her hair down while shaking and dancing in a group and joking, "I always knew I had snake hips." It seems like the perfect escape in the country during what must be quite a testing time for the family.

Baby India sleeping in the treehouse

Binky and JP met on the hit E4 structured-reality series Made In Chelsea in 2015 and they continued to be in an on-and-off relationship before announcing they were having a baby together in 2017. At the time, they were not together, but JP told HELLO!: "We love each other a great deal and there's no pressure. But you do have to take the past into consideration, where there have been a few hiccups. We're just taking it very easy." Binky added: "This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives. I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I'm going to be ok either way. Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now."

Binky Felstead and JP with India

Their statement described the split as an amicable one, continuing: "We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow. There are no secrets and no one has been hurt in any way, we now move forward with love, friendship & a deep respect for one another and the family we are 100% committed to. We have been going through this privately for a while and we are now in a good place. We won't be commenting on this further. Lots of love, Josh & Binky xxx."

