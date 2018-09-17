Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson confirm split - see statement The couple share one-year-old daughter India

Binky Felstead and Josh 'JP' Patterson have confirmed they have parted ways. The Made In Chelsea stars, who are proud parents to one-year-old daughter India, took to Instagram to share the sad news, stating: "Hi guys, We have some news to share with you and wanted you to hear it from us, so that things don't get twisted by hearsay or speculation. So with that in mind, it is with a heavy heart we have to tell you that we have decided to separate as a couple."

The message continued: "We are still a family and India is, and will always be the absolute light of our lives however we have realised we are on very different paths at the moment although we still adore each other, we need to give each other the space to grow. There are no secrets and no one has been hurt in any way, we now move forward with love, friendship & a deep respect for one another and the family we are 100% committed to. We have been going through this privately for a while and we are now in a good place. We won't be commenting on this further. Lots of love, Josh & Binky xxx."

The pair - who first found love on the E4 reality series Made In Chelsea - had their fair share of ups and downs over the years when they started dating in 2015. When they found out they were having a baby in 2017, the stars were not in a relationship. At the time JP told HELLO! that he feels no pressure to make their relationship work, even though Binky is expecting their baby . "We love each other a great deal and there's no pressure," he said. "But you do have to take the past into consideration, where there have been a few hiccups. We're just taking it very easy."

"It's obviously been a huge shock to both of us," Binky said of her relationship with JP. "This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives. I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I'm going to be ok either way. Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now." She added: "But we're not dating anyone else. We're going on dates and hanging out. It would be silly for us to rush back into anything, but we want to focus on the future now rather than the past."

Since welcoming their little girl, Binky recently told HELLO! that the becoming a mother to India had totally transformed her. "It's been the most incredible year of my life,” she said. I was so nervous but excited to meet India and scared that my life would be so different and I wouldn't be able to do half the things I am doing. But it turns out that nothing has changed that much – but I have something so exciting to wake up to in the mornings and I’m enjoying every step of the way. I am now striving to be the best person and do as much as I can for that little girl and give her the best upbringing and best life. Obviously I don’t want to spoil her, but I want to give her everything that I had, so a beautiful house in the country, animals and to be the happiest girl on the planet."

