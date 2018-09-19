David Beckham just got caught flirting on Instagram with this hot star This bromance looks pretty real...

David Beckham has once again showed off his cheeky side by posting a rather flirty message on Instagram. The 43-year-old, who is married to fashion designer Victoria Beckham, responded to Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds' recent post, which saw the actor looking pretty perfect in sweltering conditions for Netflix thriller Six Underground. "Roberto and I are boiling alive. At this point, it’s not even a car. It's a giant coat made of leather, glass and armpits. #SixUnderground," Ryan wrote in the caption, to which David responded: "God you are handsome @vancityreynolds."

Earlier this year, David was the subject of one of Ryan's many social media jokes. In a promo for Deadpool 2, the former footballer was seen watching a scene from the first film in which Marvel hero compares his voice to someone who "mouth-sexed a can of helium". The character said: "Ever heard David Beckham speak? It’s like he mouth sexed a can of helium." As David continues to replay the scene, the British star is seen lifting his phone to read a text from Deadpool which read, "I'm sorry, forgive me."

Ryan shared the clip on his Instagram account, and in the caption, he joked: "Little known fact: Canadians are born with a black belt in apology. #deadpool2 @davidbeckham." A short moment later, David posted a picture of himself and his children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, six, posing with Ryan's on-screen alter ego. Hollywood star Ryan also uploaded a snap of himself posing with the former England caption. "This legend is truly one of the greats," he said. "Thank you @davidbeckham for coming out to play. #deadpool2."

