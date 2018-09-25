Ant McPartlin just wished Declan Donnelly a happy birthday with the sweetest picture The new dad turns 43 years old

Ant McPartlin broke his social media silence on Tuesday morning to wish best friend Declan Donnelly a very happy birthday. The star, 42, who last week celebrated six months of being sober, took to Twitter to share a hilarious picture of the new dad posing behind a flamenco dress whilst on holiday in Spain. "Happy Birthday from the big one to the little one! A," he captioned the sweet snap alongside a face with tears of joy emoji.

Fans were delighted with the sweet comment, with many complimenting Ant on the choice of photo. "This is the best picture I've ever seen. It's being saved to my phone and it's gonna be my phone background," wrote one. Another followed said: "Great pic happy birthday Dec. First birthday as a Daddy too. Xx"

It will no doubt be a special day for the star, as it's his first birthday since welcoming his first child with wife Ali Astall. The couple welcomed Isla Elizabeth Anne earlier this month. Proud Dec announced the news on social media, writing: ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x." Aw!

At that time, proud friend Ant also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. His message read: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx." The post delighted fans, who were quick to comment on it. One wrote: "Aww, Isla is a very lucky girl having such a fab Uncle Ant," while another said: "This is the cutest tweet ever." A third added: "Aww, this just gave me the biggest smile."

Even though Ant continues to concentrate on his recovery, and will not join Dec on I'm a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! next month, they remain the best of friends.