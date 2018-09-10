Video: All the stars rumoured to be competing on this years I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here Who do YOU want to see enter the jungle?

As the end of the year draws ever closer we’re hearing more about the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity. Holly Willoughby will be heading to the jungle this year, presenting alongside Declan Donnelly whilst Ant McPartlin continues his recovery. Among the stars rumoured to be joining them in the outback are Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine McGuinness, who revealed her fear of creepy crawlies on This Morning in 2018: "I'm petrified of everything, it'd be like having Helen Flanagan back on there again". Also on the list is DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, who has revealed he gets asked to take part every year. Soap stars Lucy Fallon and Rosie Marcel are also rumoured to be joining the show as is Aaron Chalmers of Geordie Shore fame. For the full list of celebrities thought to be entering the jungle, see the video below.

Rumoured I'm A Celeb Contestants

