Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall welcomed their first baby – a daughter named Isla Elizabeth Anne - on Saturday, and she is one very loved little girl! Following the announcement of her safe arrival, Dec's co-host Ant McPartlin made a rare social media post on the official Ant and Dec Twitter account, where he wrote a sweet message to baby Isla. It read: "Welcome to the world baby Isla Elizabeth Anne. Can’t wait for cuddles. I love you already!! Uncle Ant xxxxx." The post delighted fans, who were quick to comment on it. One wrote: "Aww, Isla is a very lucky girl having such a fab Uncle Ant," while another said: "This is the cutest tweet ever." A third added: "Aww, this just gave me the biggest smile."

Ant McPartlin took to Twitter to write a sweet message to baby Isla

Ant has been keeping a low profile over the past few months following his drink-driving arrest in March. The following month, he pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay £85,000 along with being sentenced to a 20-month driving ban. Since then, Dec has been predominantly taking charge of the pair's social media accounts. Ant has also been taking time off from work, with it recently being announced that Holly Willoughby will be filling in for him on this year's series of I'm A Celebrity, although ITV are keeping the doors open for him when he is ready to return.

While they won't be reunited on TV anytime soon, there is no doubt that Ant will be visiting baby Isla over the next few days. On Saturday, her proud dad Dec announced the happy news of her birth on social media, accompanied by a photo of her tiny hand. He wrote: ‪"Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x."

Dec and Ali welcomed their first child on Saturday

Dec and Ali's baby's arrival comes shortly after they celebrated their third wedding anniversary in August. The couple spent the evening at the theatre, with Dec tweeting at the time: "Anniversary night was a trip to the @oldvictheatre to see A Monster Calls. Simply brilliant. Fantastic cast, inventive staging and the music is incredible. Even bump enjoyed it (we think that was clapping going on in there!)." He also thanked fans for their well wishes, writing: "Thanks for the anniversary wishes to me and Mrs D, much appreciated."

