Holly Willoughby shocks fans by turning eyelids inside out and more: see pictures

Holly Willoughby shocked Celebrity Juice fans by showing off two pretty gruesome party tricks on Thursday night! The This Morning presenter revealed her surprising talents to prove her co-stars, who didn't believe her, wrong. Holly managed to turn her eyelids inside out, before pushing a whole cocktail stick up one of her nostrils (we did say it wasn't pretty!). The audience screeched in horror as they saw Holly as they've never seen her before. Even Jonathon Ross, Fearne Cotton and Rylan Clark couldn't believe what they were seeing. Host Keith Lemon offered to remove the cocktail stick with his mouth, which Holly sensibly described.

The hilarious episode aired on the same day that Holly's Marks & Spencer collection went on sale. The range of autumn must-haves chosen by the daytime TV icon is packed full of incredible pieces, from check printed coats, smart boots, funky handbags, slogan T-shirts and of course, a splash of pink. Talking about her new stylish new project, Holly said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! I have really enjoyed picking my must-haves for Autumn, for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

The mum-of-three is also no-doubt preparing for her latest presenting role, when she joins co-host Declan Donnelly in Australia later in the year for the new series of I'm A Celebrity. Holly revealed in a statement: "When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!" But with party tricks like these under her sleeve, she shouldn't worry too much about scaring away creepy crawlies!

