Holly Willoughby enjoys girls' day out after hosting This Morning

The mum-of-three went out with two of her closest friends

Chloe Best
Holly Willoughby got the weekend started early on Thursday, with a day out alongside two of her closest friends. The mum-of-three met up with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton and another friend, Nikki, for drinks after finishing her presenting duties on This Morning for the week.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of the trio posing together in a London bar writing: "My girls... suddenly the sun shines a little brighter." The same photo was shared by Nicole, who said they were missing the rest of their group - Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton and Shiarra Bell.

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a girls' day out on Thursday

"Reunited and it feels so good! Love my girls! @hollywilloughby and Nikki... missing @shishib and @emmaleebunton! See you beauties next week!" Nicole wrote.

Their day out follows an eventful week for Holly; while she is celebrating the launch of her new Marks & Spencer collection, she also announced her decision to step away from another big project - the launch of lifestyle brand Truly - in order to spend more time with her children.

The mum-of-three stepped back from the launch of lifestyle brand Truly this week

Sharing a short announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, Holly wrote: "After much consideration, I have made the decision to step away from Truly. To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home. I wish Truly all the success for the future."

Shortly after announcing the news, fans were quick to react, with one writing: "I admire you for doing this. Thank you for introducing us to Truly and I hope this decision makes you happy because that's all your deserve, is happiness." Another told the star: "Family comes first," while a third added: "Takes a strong person to do this."

