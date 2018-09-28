Gemma Atkinson sent this sweet Spanish message to Gorka Marquez But did she pull it off?

Strictly's Gorka Marquez received a romantic voice note recorded by girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, after she learnt how to say something sweet for him in Spanish. Gemma's Hits Radio co-host Gethin Jones revealed that she had asked her Spanish tutor for extra help at the end of the class, telling listeners: "After the lesson, she asked, 'I haven't seen my boyfriend in ages, can you teach me to say I really miss you and I can't wait to see you this weekend?'" After Gethin asked if she sent the voice note to Gorka, an embarrassed Gemma then confessed: "Yeah, I sent it and he replied asking, 'What was that?" which led the presenters to burst into a fit laughter. Gemma joked back: "Only because you don't have anyone to say that to! Maybe you should have learnt how to ask Alexa to play more boxsets?"

Gorka and Gemma at home

Gorka is currently entering his second week of live dances on Strictly with Katie Piper. Gemma - who met Gorka on the show when she took part in 2017 - has shown support for her boyfriend and his new dance partner, after sharing the message: "Missed Strictly as I'm working, but I'm reading such wonderful things about Gorks and Katie's dance! So proud, thanks for supporting them." Talking about the Waltz that the pair performed on Saturday night, Gorka wrote: "What a wonderful first night! Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages & support @katiepiper_ I could not be more proud of you. You Danced the Waltz so beautifully and you looked like princess!"

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson nearly friend-zoned Strictly boyfriend Gorka

Loading the player...

READ: Inside Gemma and Gorka's Manchester love nest

Soap star-turned-radio presenter recently revealed that she'd taken up Spanish lessons, which will no doubt strengthen her relationship with the Spanish dancer. She previously told HELLO!: "Gorka is like my best mate. He's very supportive and understanding of my career, and I'm very supportive and understanding of his. It works well. I hope he's The One, otherwise I wouldn't be with him."

READ: Denise Van Outen introduces new family member