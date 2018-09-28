The reason Ruth Langsford won't do I'm A Celebrity It looks like she won't be following Holly Willoughby's lead

Holly Willoughby might be heading Down Under for the next series of I'm A Celebrity, but it looks like her This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford has no plans to ever join the jungle, after she came face-to-face with a snake in the studio on Friday. The giant python was on set to mark Steve Irwin's family's appearance on the show, but Ruth did not like being stood so close to the slippery creature when it began to move away from its handler and towards her! Startled, she said: "Sorry I was just a bit distracted by the snake then. It just moved. Its head's getting incredibly close to me so it makes me a little bit nervous actually." She then panicked and asked: "He can't bite me, can he? Could he bite?" while husband Eamonn Holmes chuckled in the background.

Ruth comes face-to-face with the python

The 58-year-old took part in BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing, but sleeping with the creepy-crawlies and wildlife of the I'm A Celeb camp might just prove too much. However, her friend and colleague Holly Willoughby - who has also shown a fear of wild animals on the show - will have to face her fears when she joins Dec Donnelly to present the ITV show later in the year. She previously also held a snake on This Morning and was nearly left in tears as it wrapped itself around her leg. She repeatedly shouted, "What do I do?!" before asking someone on the floor to take it away from her.

Holly admitted her fear in the statement she released following the announcement of her new presenting job, saying: "These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit... Honestly, I'm a huge fan of I'm a Celebrity and actually feel like I've won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I'm scared of everything that moves?!"

