Andrea McLean pays rare tribute to husband Nick ahead of first wedding anniversary It's nearly been a year since Andrea and Nick tied the knot

Time flies fast when you're having fun, and it's nearly been a year since Andrea McLean married husband Nick Feeney in front of their family and close friends. And with just two months to go until their first wedding anniversary, the Loose Women panellist chose to pay a public tribute to her husband on social media, thanking him for always smiling, ah! Andrea – who has partnered up with Cadbury's Roses on their latest campaign, posted a picture of herself in front of a wall of flowers, and explained that the campaign's mission was to get people to say thank you with a box of chocolates. "I’d like to dedicate this post to my husband and fellow chocolate lover Nick and thank him for always having a smile on his face and happily putting one on mine!" she said.

Andrea, 48, tied the knot to Nick after four years of dating. Prior to the wedding, Andrea told HELLO!: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

Andrea and Nick will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary in November

The big day saw many of Andrea's Loose Women co-stars, including Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Linda Robson, Stacey Solomon and Jane Moore attend, as well as her two children Finlay, 16, and Amy, 11. Stacey spoke to HELLO! about the "beautiful day," not long after the wedding, admitting that while it was a lovely day, it had made her quite emotional. She said: "It was just so beautiful and Andrea looked so happy, things like that make me really emotional. A part of me gets like 'oh I wish it was me,' like a little depressed like Bridget Jones. But the most part is seeing two people that are really in love and vowing to be with each other for the rest of their lives. I think it is so lovely."

