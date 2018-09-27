Coleen Nolan breaks silence following Loose Women departure The TV personality has been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks

Since taking a sudden break from Loose Women following her on-air argument with Kim Woodburn, Coleen Nolan has been keeping a low profile. But fans were delighted on Thursday when the TV personality broke her silence to post a cryptic message about making a life change on social media. Taking to Twitter, Coleen posted a picture of a sunset, which had the words: "Change your thoughts, transform your life," written on it. Supportive messages soon followed, with one person telling Coleen: "Hope to see you back on Loose Women soon," while another said: "Thinking of you Col. Hoping you are feeling much better." A third added: "Nice to see you back."

Coleen Nolan broke her Twitter silence following her Loose Women departure

Coleen's presence on Loose Women has been missed by both viewers and her fellow panellists, who have spoken out in support of their co-star following her departure. On the show the day after Coleen announced her hiatus, Kaye Adams addressed the situation, telling the audience: "Before we get started, as some of you may be aware, Coleen is taking a bit of time out from Loose Women. We all just want to send her our love and our very best wishes." She added: "Coleen is a brilliant Loose Woman and we really hope to see her back here very soon indeed."

Coleen's Loose Women co-hosts are missing her

Meanwhile, Nadia Sawalha admitted that the situation had been upsetting for everyone involved. She told Daily Star: "The whole thing has been upsetting for everybody. Everybody's in contact with [Coleen]. Everybody's supporting her, and we can't wait to have her back on the show." She added: "Yes [Coleen's coming back]. I don't know [when]." Coleen revealed that she was stepping down from all work duties, including her upcoming solo tour after backlash related to her spat with Kim, which led to many viewers accusing her of bullying the How Clean Is Your House star.

Just before she took her break, Coleen appeared on This Morning, and broke down in tears as she apologised for any offence caused. "It was never meant to be like that, I genuinely thought she was coming to make amends, that is what I was told and it didn't go that way from the moment she came out," she explained. The TV star continued: "And I have to say it was so shocking, genuinely shocking for all of us, I don't like to see anyone in that much distress how she was at the end, it has been the worst week of my life."

