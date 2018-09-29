Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha left shaken after nearly getting run over Poor Nadia!

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha opened up about a terrifying incident on her way to work this week which left her shaken. The mother-of-two revealed during a discussion about tombstones on Thursday's show how she very nearly got hit by a bus on her way to the studio, so much so that she could feel the heat of the vehicle. She told panellists Jane Moore, Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean: "I had to phone Mark, he always says I should learn the green cross code, but today was really bad." The former EastEnders star continued: "I was just on another planet and a bus came. All the hooters went off and the bus was that close to me. I felt the heat of the bus on me."

Nadia Sawalha recalled her scary experience on Loose Women

It’s been an eventful time for Nadia, who recently went out of her comfort zone and did something she had never done for the first time – walking down the runway! Nadia had planned to model in a charity fashion show, Red Runway, with her work friend Stacey, but when Stacey was called to the States last minute, Nadia bravely went ahead on her own, despite admitting that she was incredibly nervous.

MORE: Coleen Nolan breaks silence following Loose Women departure

Nadia and her Loose Women friends

Ahead of her catwalk moment, Nadia had told her followers on social media that she was "bricking it." She posted a short video revealing her nerves, and explained the very good cause behind the fun event. The fashion show was organised by leading children’s charity the Hemraj Goyal Foundation, in partnership with the National FGM Centre (a Barnardo’s and Local Government Association partnership) and period poverty charity BINTI International.

READ: Joe McFadden finally reveals why he missed Strictly launch show

However, after the event, she shared her delight in a short video posted on social media. Fans were quick to compliment Nadia, who looked fabulous dressed in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown by Raishma, which was teamed with a pair of silver heels by Aruna Seth. One told the star: "Gorgeous!! What were you worrying about?" while another said: "Nads you look so gorgeous." A third added: "You look stunning Nadia and that dress is to die for!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.