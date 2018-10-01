Eamonn Holmes reveals secret trick Ruth Langsford does on This Morning The married couple present the show on Fridays

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are known for their cheeky antics and their tendency to mock each other on This Morning. But the father-of-four has now revealed the mischievous way his wife gets back at him when they're live on air. Speaking about the cookery segment on the show, Eamonn quipped: "Her secret is she stands behind that cookery bench thing and she lifts her heel and she scrapes it down the front of my shin, and then puts the stiletto right into my foot."

Ruth, who was joined by her husband on Loose Women, laughed and confirmed: "If he's been annoying me, I think, 'You wait, we've got cookery soon.'"

Eamonn receives his OBE with proud wife Ruth at his side:

Eamonn and Ruth have been presenting the Friday slot of This Morning for years and often stand in for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield when the latter are on holiday. Eamonn explained that show bosses had the idea of putting the couple together on screen. "I said, 'Great, super!' I was unemployed at the time, sort of helped me quite a lot," Eamonn recalled. "I said, 'They want us to present together'. And [Ruth] said, 'That's not happening.'"

Alongside the other Loose Women panellists, the pair watched a clip of Ruth with their son Jack. An emotional Eamonn said: "I swear this happens to me every time, she's got Jack there as a baby, I look and I go, 'Who is that gorgeous woman?' I fall in love with her every time I see her and I realise why I fell for her and why I'm absolutely in her power, in her grip all the time."

Eamonn revealed Ruth sticks her stiletto in his foot in the cookery segment

The Northern Irish presenter married Ruth in 2010, eight years after they welcomed their son Jack. Eamonn also has three older children Declan, Rebecca and Niall from his first marriage. Over the summer, the doting dad shared his pride as his eldest son Declan tied the knot. Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of Ruth at his son's nuptials and wrote: "So many laughs this week... like this one as Ruth sunk inside a very soft sofa! Laughter really is the best medicine."

