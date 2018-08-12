Eamonn Holmes shares hilarious photo of wife Ruth from son Declan's wedding It was a day to remember!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been in Ireland this week for the wedding of Eamonn's eldest son Declan, and fans have been enjoying seeing photos from the big day. Most recently, Eamonn shared a funny picture of Ruth sinking into a sofa at the venue. Taking to Instagram, Eamonn posted a picture from the wedding day, which showed Ruth trying to save herself from the situation as she sank into the furniture. "So many laughs this week .... like this one as Ruth sunk inside a very soft sofa ! Laughter really is the best medicine," Eamonn wrote next to the image. Dressed in a lace blue dress, the This Morning host looked very glamorous for her stepson's special day, and fans were quick to comment on her stylish ensemble. "Where's her dress from it's gorgeous," one wrote, while another said: "Ruth's dress is beautiful, beautiful, beautiful." A third commented on the situation, adding: "Oh bless her, so funny! Love you Ruth."

Ruth Langsford got in a spot of bother at the wedding of Eamonn Holmes' son

Over the weekend, groom Declan also posted photos from his wedding day, including one of himself and his new wife Jenny Gouk at the celebrations at Castle Leslie Estate, Ireland. Declan wrote: "Can't even begin to describe how my wife and I are feeling at the moment, completely overwhelmed by the kindness and good wishes! We had an amazing day surrounded by family and friends, thank you all so much for making it so special! Castle Leslie now has a very special place in our hearts. Now time to relax. Cheers." The bride was pictured kissing her new husband on the cheek, while a second photo from the reception showed the newlyweds posing behind a photo board that read #HappilyEverHolmes.

Eamonn Holmes has had a wonderful year

Eamonn revealed on Wednesday that he was delighted to be celebrating his eldest son Declan's wedding day – and couldn't wait to get both sides of the family together to celebrate. "It's a special day. My first born son ‪@decholmes gets married today to ‪@JennyGouk. The clans are gathering and I'm delighted to say there's a lot of Love and happiness all around us. ‪#IrishWedding," he wrote on Twitter. He and Ruth are thought to have travelled to Ireland for the big day on Monday and had been absent from This Morning for the week as they celebrated the special family occasion.

The happy couple Declan and Jenny

A close-knit family, Eamonn had taken his son to shop for his wedding suit earlier in the year. As well as 29-year-old Declan, Eamonn is also dad to daughter Rebecca, 27, and 25-year-old son Niall, who he shared with his ex-wife Gabrielle. Eamonn and Ruth are also the proud parents of 16-year-old son Jack. While the celebrity couple are quite private when it comes to sharing photos of the teenager, he was spotted proudly watching his mum in the audience of last year's Strictly Come Dancing.