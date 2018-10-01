Anton du Beke confirms Strictly news following elimination – see announcement He rubbished the rumours on Twitter

Fans were sad to bid farewell to Anton du Beke after he and his partner Susannah Constantine were the first to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing last week. Viewers have been in uproar ever since, and rumours have been flying around that Anton has quit the show.

But the pro dancer, who has appeared on Strictly since the very beginning, tweeted: "My loves, some people are reporting I'm quitting the show. Absolute rubbish! I'm NEVER quitting. Whether they want me or not, I'm never going! Love you all and love @bbcstrictly! #BBCstrictly."

Susannah and Anton were voted off Strictly

Anton, 52, and Susannah, 56, bowed out of the show on Sunday, after judges voted to save Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova. Susannah, who lacked confidence in the competition, emotionally described her short time on the show, telling Tess Daly: "I know it has gone a bit quick, but you know what, I just feel so lucky to have had three weeks learning to dance with Anton and to have met all these amazing people. And for me they are the most important and I feel really privileged to have met them all, and it has been amazing. And thank you [judges] you've made the right choice you guys, Lee and Nadiya were brilliant but Anton is still the king!"

An upset Anton added: "It's just all too brief, I have had the most fabulous time with Susannah, she is going to be a great loss to the show. Sadly someone's got to go but I wish it wasn't you because you're wonderful to be with. I'm going to miss spending time with you in the studio, we've had a great time, we've had enormous amounts of fun and you're wonderful and thank you very much indeed."

The decision came after judge Craig Revel Horwood made a comment about Anton using heavy smoke during Saturday night's performance to hide Susannah's footwork. After they performed the Foxtrot to They Can't Take That Away From Me by Frank Sinatra, Craig said: "Even the smoke, sadly couldn't cover that complete dance disaster."

