Prince William reunited with Kate Middleton and children after week away The Duke of Cambridge spent the week in Africa

Daddy's home! Prince William has returned to London after having spent the past week in Africa on a private working trip. The Duke was reunited with his family at Kensington Palace, no doubt thrilled to see his wife Kate, his son Prince George, his daughter Princess Charlotte and his newborn baby Prince Louis.

Over the past week, William, 36, has travelled around Kenya, Tanzania and Namibia on a conservation trip. The Prince is president of the United for Wildlife group, royal patron of Tusk charity and also patron of the Royal African Society. His visit to Namibia was particularly poignant, as it was William's first time in the country.

The Duke showed that his family were never far from his thoughts as he gave a speech at a British High Commissioner's reception in the capital city of Windhoek. "I'm delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time. I am only sorry that my wife Catherine is not able to join me," he said, before joking: "She is immensely jealous, particularly as I am looking forward to a few good uninterrupted nights' sleep this week, away from my wonderful children."

The dad-of-three continued: "My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation. It's an issue very close to my heart and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well. Your country is famous for its beautiful environment and its wildlife." During his trip, William joined a 5am trek in the Kunene region with a team of rangers in search of a black rhino. After hours of walking, the group finally spotted one of the endangered animals, alongside elephants and giraffes.

William is now back in the UK with his family

The Prince is now back in the UK and will resume official duties as normal. Next week he will be making a very high-profile outing alongside other members of the royal family at his cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding. The 28-year-old bride will say "I do" to fiancé Jack Brooksbank in Windsor on Friday 12 October.

