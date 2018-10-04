BBC Radio 2 presenter Mark Radcliffe announces cancer diagnosis live on air Listeners have been quick to send their support

BBC Radio 2 presenter Mark Radcliffe has announced that he is about to undergo treatment for tongue cancer, speaking live to listeners during his Wednesday evening show. He said in a tweet following: "Now – here’s a thing – I’m sad to say that I’ve got some cancerous tongue and lymph node issues and so, as I’m sure you’ll understand, I’m going to be disappearing for a while. It’s all been caught very early and so everything should be fine."

Mark and his two daughters

He added in a second post: "All being well I’ll be back in action in the new year – or sooner if I feel well enough – but I will be back – you can depend on it – I just can’t say exactly when that will be. So You won’t hear from me for a while now and therefore… well….. Merry Christmas I guess. Life eh?"

Mark's tweets were retweeted, liked and commented on thousands of times, with many of his fellow presenting colleagues sending their best wishes. Claudia WInkleman said: "Sending so much love," while Simon Mayo commented, "Hey get well soon Mark! Look forward to your full recovery." Zoe Ball added: "Wishing you much love wonderful chap for speedy recovery. All the love xxxxx."

The DJ presents the station's Folk Show, as well as a 6 Music show with Stuart Maconie. He presented on both 5 Live and BBC Radio 1 earlier in his career, and hosted Radio 1's breakfast show as half of duo Marc and Lard, alongside Marc Riley.

Mark's loyal listeners were quick to send their messages of support to him, too. "Wishing you a swift and speedy recovery Mark. Look after yourself," wrote one, while another said: "All the very best to you for a speedy recovery - the Radcliffe tongue is very much needed on our radio."