Strictly's Gorka Marquez shocks with angry Instagram post Uh oh!

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a very angry post, surprising his fans with something so different to his usual positive photos and videos. The dancer, who often posts his healthy meals and fitness routines, was shocked to find his food delivery had been taken by someone, and posted his frustration on his Instagram Story. "Thank you to the [explicit] who took my meal prep delivery. Hope you enjoy two days' worth of healthy food!" he wrote, with a large anger emoji.

Gorka wasn't very happy to find his food had disappeared

Gorka often posts his favourite dishes from healthy food company HIIT Kitchen, so it's no wonder he was upset to find he had to go without – especially after a long day of training with partner Katie Piper. The pair had been working on their new routine all day, with the professional dancer sharing a sweet video of them learning their steps on his Instagram page.

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals the one thing we didn't realise about his dance with Katie Piper

Loading the player...

On Sunday night's show, the duo were voted straight through to Movie Week, after they performed a fiery Paso Doble to impress the Strictly viewers. On Saturday they will perform a sweet ballroom number to La La Land's City of Stars, which is sure to charm their loyal fans even further.

He and partner Katie have made it through to week three on Strictly

And, despite Gorka spending a lot of time away from girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, she's clearly making the effort to become closer to him in other ways – since she's revealed she's learning his native language! Her Hits Radio co-host Gethin Jones revealed her first try didn't exactly go to plan, however, saying: "After the lesson, she asked, 'I haven't seen my boyfriend in ages, can you teach me to say I really miss you and I can't wait to see you this weekend?'"

MORE: INSIDE GEMMA ATKINSON AND GORKA MARQUEZ'S MANCHESTER HOME

After Gethin asked if she sent the voice note to Gorka, an embarrassed Gemma then confessed: "Yeah, I sent it and he replied asking, 'What was that?" which led the presenters to burst into a fit laughter. Gemma joked back: "Only because you don't have anyone to say that to! Maybe you should have learnt how to ask Alexa to play more boxsets?"