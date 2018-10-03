Surprise! Zoe Ball makes exciting future announcement for January 2019 Congratulations!

Zoe Ball will start off 2019 in the best possible way, as the new host of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show! Her new job is also a historic move, as she will be the first woman to present the show, something the 47-year-old has said is a "privilege". The news comes just weeks after Chris Evans announced his departure, after eight years on the hit radio show.

Upon the announcement, the It Takes Two presenter said in a statement that she was "thrilled" with her new venture. "I'm absolutely thrilled to be following in the giant footsteps of Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. To be the first woman to present this very special show is both an honour and privilege."

She continued: "Believe me, I'm not underestimating the enormity of the task ahead, to follow not one but two of my broadcasting idols, into such a well-loved show is somewhat daunting but I hope, in the same way that Chris made this show his own after taking over from the wonderful Sir Terry Wogan, that with a top team alongside me, I can bring the fabulous Radio 2 audience a show they want to wake up to."

Zoe is the third presenter to host the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in recent years. Chris Evans took over from Sir Terry Wogan as the presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show in January 2010. Sir Terry first began presenting the R2 Breakfast Show from 1972 (at the age of 34) - until December 1984, after which he left to concentrate on TV work. He returned to the R2 Breakfast Show in 1992 and continued until December 2009, when he moved to a Sunday morning show, Weekend Wogan.

As well as presenting her Monday - Thursday evening show and fronting various network initiatives, Sara Cox will continue to cover the Radio 2 Breakfast Show for 10 weeks each year, whilst Zoe is away.

