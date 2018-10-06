Keira Knightley criticises Kate Middleton's post-birth appearance in controversial essay She wrote the piece for the collection 'Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies)'

Keira Knightley has published a controversial essay in which she criticises the Duchess of Cambridge for her public appearances following the arrival of her three children. The actress writes, according to Refinery29: "We stand and watch the TV screen. She [Kate] was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on. The face the world wants to see." She continues: "Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful. Look stylish, don't show your battleground, Kate. Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don't show. Don't tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers."

Keira criticised Kate's post-birth appearances

Keira gave birth to her own daughter the day before Kate and William welcomed Princess Charlotte at the Lindo Wing. In the essay, part of a collection entitled Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies), she also details her own birth experience in frank detail. She titled the essay 'The Weaker Sex' and dedicated it to her three-year-old daughter, Edie.

The book also includes contributions from other high-profile Hollywood women, including Emma Watson and Soairse Ronan. Kate and William have presented all three of their royal children at the entrance of the Lindo Wing, briefly smiling for photographers before getting into their car and returning home with their newborn. Princess Diana and Prince Charles did the same with babies Harry and William.

The actress gave birth to her own daughter the day before Kate welcomed Princess Charlotte

Many have spoken out in support of Kate for her post-birth appearances – including the likes of Kirstie Allsopp and mummy blogger Clemmie Hooper, known as Mother of Daughters. "Obviously Kate has had her hair and makeup done. She's married to William, he's going to be King one day. This is what is her life and she has to do it and I think she deserves a round of applause for doing that, not bursting into tears, not being overwhelmed," she said after the birth of Prince Louis.

