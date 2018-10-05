Kate Middleton's very artsy outing revealed – all the details The Duchess is patron of the Victoria & Albert Museum

The Duchess of Cambridge's autumn diary is gradually filling up, with new engagements announced by the day. Kensington Palace has just revealed that Kate will visit the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in her role as patron, where she will open the museum's new Photography Centre. The Duchess, who has a passion for photography, will make the visit on Wednesday 10 October. She will tour the new centre and meet staff involved in its launch, before officially opening it.

In June of last year, Kate carried out a special engagement at the iconic London museum, opening its new entrance, courtyard and gallery on Exhibition Road. The royal was one of the first to view the museum's new spaces and heard about the design and unique features of the building.

Kate visited the V&A museum last year

Nine months later, when the Duchess was about to go on maternity leave with baby Prince Louis, the palace announced that she would be the new patron of the museum – a first for any member of the royal family. The patronage reflected Kate's interest in the visual arts, photography and design.

Prince William's wife has long been passionate about photography and the arts, having graduated from the University of St Andrews in 2005 with a 2:1 in History of Art. It was there that she met her future husband William, who was enrolled on the same degree before switching to Geography. Kate is also the proud patron of The National Portrait Gallery and The Art Room, a charity that works with children to increase their self-esteem, self-confidence and independence through art.

The 36-year-old royal made a strong return to official duties earlier this week, carrying out her first engagement since the end of her maternity leave. She paid a visit to The Forest School in Paddington, where she bonded with local schoolchildren who were exploring and playing in the wildlife garden. During the engagement, Kate revealed that she and her elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte love being outdoors – and in particular going on spider hunts. She told teachers that they hunt for spiders "for hours".

