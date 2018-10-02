Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend first joint engagement post-maternity leave The royal couple will be out together in London next week

Royal fans can expect to see a lot more of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the next few weeks now that Kate is back from her maternity leave, and what's more, they won't have to wait very long to see them out together either! On Tuesday 9 October, the royal couple will attend their first joint engagement together following Kate's time off, which will see them attend the first Global Mental Health Summit held at County Hall in London. The event will see political figures, leading academics and policy-makers from around the world come together to help better mental health for everyone, and to discuss ways to work together to deal with the stigma that still attaches itself to the issue.

Prince William and Kate were last seen out together at Prince Louis' christening in July

Prince William and Kate will attend a workstream on 'Children, Young People and the Next Generation' to listen to presentations on two case studies about mental health programmes from Slovenia and the USA. They will then visit an exhibition area to meet with representatives from mental health organisations, as well as viewing the work of Columbia-based artist Dairo Vargas, who will be painting an original piece of art at the event, which will be inspired by the day. To complete their visit, William and Kate will visit a Friendship Bench, which is part of a programme from Zimbabwe.

MORE: Kate reveals what she loves doing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte for hours

The royal couple are passionate about mental health

Both William and Kate, along with Prince Harry, started Heads Together in 2016, and all three have shown a passion for a particular area of mental health, with William often speaking out on men's issues. At the launch in 2016, he said: "My thing really is to get more men talking about their issues before it is too late, and to stop feeling so strong and unable to seek help."

Loading the player...

Kate returned from maternity leave on Tuesday

READ: The Queen reveals the difficulty of sitting cross-legged

In February ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, Meghan – who has since joined the campaign – made her first appearance with them all together at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in central London. The event was themed 'Making a Difference Together', showcasing the programmes run by The Royal Foundation, which includes causes close to the young royals' hearts: Heads Together and the Invictus Games. Meghan expressed her delight at becoming the fourth patron of the cause, and said that she was "ready to hit the ground running" with her input.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.