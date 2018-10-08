Peter Andre reveals he is supporting this Strictly Come Dancing couple The Mysterious Girl singer is a fan of the BBC One show

Peter Andre loves to perform, and he is a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing - having starred on it himself in 2015 - and he is hoping to be in the audience soon. The Mysterious Girl singer has one couple in particular that he is rooting for, and that's his former Strictly partner Janette Manrara and Dr Ranj! Peter wrote a message of support to the pair after their dance on Saturday night in the comments section of Janette's Instagram post, which was a video of their performance. The dancing duo had danced the quickstep to Prince Ali from Aladdin during Movie Week, and Peter said: "Brilliant J, congrats to you two Me and Ems want to come support you both."

The dad-of-four will hopefully have time to visit the Strictly studios before he gets underway with preparations for his tour. Peter announced on social media last week that he was going to be touring the country to celebrate 25 years in the entertainment industry. Peter appeared on Loose Women on Monday to talk more about it, and revealed that his children, in particular son Junior, are looking to be following in his footsteps.

Peter shares his two youngest children Amelia, four, and two-year-old Theo with wife Emily MacDonagh, and is also dad to Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, who he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price. This year, Junior enrolled in a prestigious drama school having been allocate a scholarship just before Christmas. Peter announced the exciting news on social media alongside a selfie of him with his mini-me son. "So proud of Junior getting his drama scholarship so it's dad and son time today at the movies," he wrote.

And despite his busy career, family man Peter has confessed that he would like to add to his brood, despite previously joking that four children was more than enough. The TV personality revealed in his Now magazine column: "I know I said no a while back, but because Theo's becoming so much easier, I'm finding myself warming to the idea. My family can't believe it because they know how difficult Theo's been, but the way I see it, the worst case scenario is the first two years will be tricky and then it'll be fine."

