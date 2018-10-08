Ant and Dec take swipe at this TV star in new social media post This is too funny!

Ant and Dec have been keeping a relatively low-profile on social media over the past few months, but they couldn’t resist responding to their famous friend David Walliams after he made a joke about their style. David had posted a funny throwback photo of the Saturday Night Takeaway presenters from 1996, which showed them both with quirky hairstyles. Ant sported spikey hair, while Dec had a sweeping side fringe. "Style has always been very important to @antanddec," he wrote. Ant and Dec then responded to the Britain's Got Talent judge, sharing a photo of him presenting The Nightly Show. They said: "Hilarious David. You should be on TV every night doing stuff like that.. oh hang on.."

David Walliams poked fun at Ant and Dec's nineties fashion

Fans were delighted to see the fun exchange of words online, and were quick to get involved. "Haha omg I love this, hilarious," one wrote, while another joked: "You're going to need something for that burn." A third added: "Haha love your humour." Ant and Dec work closely with David, with the trio having appeared on Britain's Got Talent together for a number of years, alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

MORE: Strictly reflects on Katya Jones going viral after Seann Walsh kiss - for this reason

They later got David Walliams back with an equally witty tweet

Over the past few months, Ant has been staying out of the spotlight following his drink-driving arrest earlier in the year, which has seen him take a break from his work duties while he recovers. Next month, Dec will be flying out to Australia without his normal co-presenter for the new series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, where he will be joined instead by This Morning host Holly Willoughby.

Loading the player...

Ant and Dec in 60 seconds

READ: Amanda Holden fights back tears as she talks about her stillbirth

Ant last spoke out in public in September to wish Dec a happy birthday. The TV star, 42, took to Twitter to share a funny picture of Dec posing behind a flamenco dress whilst on holiday in Spain. "Happy Birthday from the big one to the little one! A," he captioned the sweet snap alongside a face with tears of joy emoji. Ant had also posted another message to his best friend earlier that month, to publically congratulate him on the birth of his first child, daughter Isla Elizabeth Anne. Ant was then pictured shortly after her arrival visiting the new parents in hospital.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.