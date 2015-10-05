Peter Andre's children support him at Strictly rehearsals

Peter Andre has got the backing of his children as he trains for Strictly Come Dancing. The proud dad shared a video of his three children joining him at dance rehearsals on Monday, telling followers he was the "happiest dad" following their visit.

The cute clip shows Junior, ten, and eight-year-old Princess practicing their own dance moves in the studio. It also offers a rare glimpse at Peter's 21-month-old daughter Amelia who adorably runs around and lets out an excited squeal in the background.

P J A joining me at training the other day after school :))) #happiestdad A video posted by Peter Andre (@pj_andre) on Oct 5, 2015 at 1:21am PDT

Peter Andre shared a video of his children at dance rehearsals

"P J A joining me at training the other day after school :))) #happiestdad," Peter captioned the video, which unsurprisingly attracted lots of complimentary comments from fans.

Peter previously admitted his children were worried he would embarrass them while competing on the show, joking at the press launch that they had warned him not to do anything humiliating. However it appears that their fears were unfounded as the Mysterious Girl singer and his partner Janette Manrara have topped the leader board two weeks in a row, with Peter now the favourite to take home the coveted Glitterball trophy in December.

It is not only Peter's children who are supporting him throughout the competition, but also his wife Emily MacDonagh, who he married in July. The 25-year-old granted Peter permission to compete on the show, and has admitted she is not concerned about the so-called "Strictly curse" affecting their relationship.

VIEW GALLERY

Peter Andre topped the Strictly leaderboard two weeks in a row

Speaking to The Mirror at the Pride of Britain Awards, Emily said: "I think if you are someone who is going to have an affair it would be part of your personality and you would do it regardless.

"But Pete is not like that, he is very loyal and I trust him completely."

Meanwhile Peter has also said Emily has nothing to worry about. "Gosh, we've just got married, so if she's worried now then we've got problems," he told Fabulous. "I don't necessarily know if it's nice to see, but I know that she knows me, that I'll just switch it on on stage. I've got to be able to give my all. Em's said to me: 'Go and do your thing. Do it'."