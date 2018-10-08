Strictly reflect on Katya Jones going viral following kiss with Seann Walsh - for this reason The Strictly couple were pictured kissing on Wednesday after a night out in London

It was back to work as usual for the Strictly Come Dancing couples following the show-stopping Movie Night show on Saturday, but there has been one couple that everyone has been talking about. After photos of Katya Jones and Seann Walsh kissing hit the headlines over the weekend, the pair have been keeping a low-profile, and on Monday's Strictly: It Takes Two, while there was no mention of their kiss, host Zoe Ball did reflect on how talented choreographer Katya had gone viral as a result of her incredible Matrix-inspired paso doble. "Katya created an iconic dance move that went viral, and now everyone is trying to copy it," Zoe told the audience, before cutting to footage of viewers trying out the moves out home.

Strictly's Katya Jones has been praised for her iconic Matrix dance

Strictly bosses have confirmed to HELLO! that the show will be going on as usual on Saturday, and pictures have been published of Katya and Seann leaving dance rehearsals on Monday. The pair have also both issued statements on their respective Twitter pages. Katya wrote: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship." Seann also tweeted: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

Seann Walsh in 60 seconds

Since the photos were released, it appears that Seann and his girlfriend of five years Rebecca Humphries have separated, having unfollowed each other on social media. Rebecca – who was in the audience supporting the dancing duo on Saturday - has also liked a number of supportive messages on Twitter. Katya's husband and fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones has also spoken out after the incident, but so far has made no direct mention of it. Instead, he showed his support for their dance on Instagram, and on Monday morning, shared a shirtless photo of himself highlighting "positive vibes". It said: "It's Monday and if you don’t mind I'm just going to hang out by the rocks with my smouldering look."

