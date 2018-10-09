Ben Cohen's ex-wife Abby speaks out on Strictly Come Dancing kiss Find out what Abby Cohen had to say about the kiss between Seann and Katya

Abby Cohen has shared her thoughts on the kiss between Katya Jones and Seann Walsh on Strictly Come Dancing, saying that she wasn't surprised by the romance between the comedian and professional dancer. Back in 2013, Abby was married to the former Strictly contestant Ben Cohen before it is thought that he left her to pursue a relationship with his professional dance partner on the show, Kristina Rihanoff.

Seann's ex-girlfriend Rebecca posted a statement about the kiss

Responding to a tweet which read: "Can I ask that the dancers on @bbcstrictly stop breaking up relationships ffs! All the millions of people in the world & you pick the taken ones you morons! Have respect for people," Abby replied: "Yep another one! Shocking but I'm not surprised at all!" The mum-of-two opened up about their split to the Mirror back in 2015, saying: "My husband who I was with for 23 years and unconditionally loved and was completely loyal to in every respect had left me for a… dancer. The last two years have been the most traumatic thing that has ever happened to me."

Seann's girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, posted a statement regarding the kiss on Twitter, writing: "Those pictures were taking on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink. We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe that something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/nuts/mental." People were quick to voice their support, with Stacey Solomon writing: "What a powerful, important message. You will help so many people going through similar experiences. You're amazing," while Rebecca Jane added: "You do what I did when my former husband had six affairs... Use it to make you stronger! You may not want to go & open the world's largest female investigation company like I did in revenge, but you have the power to ANYTHING! Don’t lose faith in you, we're with you."

