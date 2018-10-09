Stars reach out to Rebecca Humphries – Stacey Solomon, Myleene Klass and Denise Welch send support and share stories Rebecca made an inspiring statement on Monday night

Seann Walsh's former girlfriend Rebecca Humphries has spoken out on her relationship after photographs emerged of Seann kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones – and countless stars have reached out to send their support to the actress after she shared her inspiring statement. Rebecca's message read: "Hello there, my name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim. I wasn’t sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up."

Rebecca's full statement

She later added that the photographs were taken on her birthday – and that she voiced her suspicions to Seann, but they were shut down. "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour," she said.

She powerfully added: "Believe in yourself and your instincts. It's more than lying. It's controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they're anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you." The message has received thousands of likes, retweets and comments, with plenty of stars sending their support to Rebecca.

With cat Winston

Stacey Solomon wrote: "What a powerful, important message. You will help so many people going through similar experiences. You’re amazing." Rebecca replied, "You're my hero Stacey," to which Stacey said: "You're the hero," with plenty of heart emojis. Actor Sam Claflin simply wrote, "Love you," while Denise Welch shared a meme which read: "If another woman steals your man, there's no better revenge than letting her keep him. Real men can't be stolen."

Myleene Klass also added: "A situation recognisable to so many of us. You took more than the cat with you, you took your pride, your dignity and your self worth. Sending you so much love and support," while Giovanna Fletcher sweetly wrote: "From one cat lover to another... thank you." Carol Vorderman commented, "Rebecca... you deserve the best... and your best is yet to come."