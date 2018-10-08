Seann Walsh's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries breaks silence: 'I am not a victim' The actress has been supported by her family and friends after photos of Seann and Katya Jones kissing were published

Seann Walsh's girlfriend Rebecca Humphries has broken her silence after photos of Seann and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones kissing were published in the news over the weekend. Rebecca released a statement on Twitter to address the incident, and how she had been questioning the couple's close relationship weeks before. She wrote: "Hello there, my name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim. I wasn’t sure whether to respond to events from the past week, but I feel the narrative has missed a couple of crucial elements that I would like to clear up."

Seann Walsh's girlfriend has spoken out

Continuing, she said: "It's incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media. I have received nothing, other than the support of my family, friends and a host of strangers on the internet who all wanted to make sure I was OK. What I have also kindly received are many offers to sell my side of the story, but I would prefer for it to be on my own terms."

MORE: Strictly reflect on Katya Jones going viral

Addressing what happened on the night of her birthday and her side of events, Rebecca went on to explain that she had been told that the Strictly couple were just going out for a drink, and that she voiced her suspicions, but that they were shut down. "He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour." Defiant, Rebecca ended her statement by saying that she was a "strong, capable person," and that she wasn’t a victim.

The couple have since broken up

After photos of the pair embracing hit the headlines, Katya and Seann both issued statements to apologise for their actions on their respective Twitter pages. Katya wrote: "I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I may have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks. I love my husband and we are very happy together, this is not a reflection on our relationship." Seann also tweeted: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

MORE: Rebecca Humphries supported by friends after Seann Walsh and Katya Jones kiss

Katya's husband and fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones is yet to speak out directly about the kiss, but has posted on social media twice since, once to show his support for their dance on Instagram. On Monday, he then shared a shirtless photo of himself highlighting "positive vibes". It said: "It's Monday and if you don’t mind I'm just going to hang out by the rocks with my smouldering look."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.