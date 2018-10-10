Holly Willoughby shocked at Keith Lemon's strange connection to her mum Did he go a step too far this time?

Holly Willoughby was left stunned on this week's recording of Celebrity Juice, when host Keith Lemon shocked her by revealing that he keeps a photo of her mum in a very personal place! Keith unzipped his jacket on the show to reveal an old black-and-white picture of Lynne Willoughby in her two-piece swimming costume printed on his T-shirt. Keith made the hilarious revelation to celebrate Lynne's 70th birthday, but poor Holly was horrified at what she saw. She shouted: "Seriously, there is a line and that is definitely leaping over it!" before demanding: "Please do that up right now - that’s my mum!" The mum-of-three then laughed: "Seriously, there is a line and that is definitely leaping over it!"

Keith Lemon shows off the photo!

This certainly isn't the first time that the This Morning presenter has been involved in the weird but wonderful world of Keith Lemon. Previously, the 37-year-old showed off a couple of shocking party tricks when she turned her eyelids inside out, before placing a cocktail stick up one of her nostrils. Her fellow Celebrity Juice guests and the audience screeched in horror as they saw the star as they've never seen her before - a far cry from the perfectly preened presenter's usual look.

Holly was mortified!

