Holly Willoughby enjoys girly night out with Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton - see pictures The BFFs sang the night away at karaoke

Following the beautiful This Morning live wedding, presenter Holly Willoughby joined her best friends Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton for a fun girls' night out. The close group of friends took to their Instagram accounts to share pictures and videos from their evening together, which saw them singing Spice Girls and All Saints tunes at karaoke. Emma, aka Baby Spice, posted a group shot alongside the caption which read: "And suddenly everything feels better! #lovemygirls #alwaysthere #neededthem."

Holly added: "Love you girls... feeling all… by just being near you..." The mum-of-three also posted a snap of the friends wearing matching jackets, and said: "Closest I’ll ever get to being in a girl band!" Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "It makes my heart dance to see true friends together and supporting each other and having a good time." Another wrote: "You lot should form a new girl group." A third post read: "I absolutely adore this group of women! And am so jealous of the beautiful friendships you have!" A fourth fan remarked: "I always thought that holly reminded me of baby Bunton! And you guys are mates."

MORE: Holly Willoughby enjoys lavish lunch date with friends Emma Bunton and Nicole Appleton

Loading the player...

WATCH VIDEO ABOVE

There's no denying that the stars are good friends. Earlier this year, Holly unleashed her inner Spice Girl along with Emma for a lively performance on Celebrity Juice. Taking to Instagram to share a preview of her singing talents, Holly gushed: "@celebjuiceofficial ... making dreams come true! @emmaleebunton @fearnecotton #girlband #spicegirls." Along with Fearne Cotton, the trio also performed Atomic Kitten's Whole Again – much to the delight of viewers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.