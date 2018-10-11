Star Trek actress Celeste Yarnall passes away aged 74 Giovanna Fletcher gave birth to her third son Max in August

Celeste Yarnall, who was best known for her role as Yeoman Martha Landon in Star Trek, has sadly passed away aged 74 after a "long struggle" with ovarian cancer. The star passed away at her home in California on Sunday, and her husband, Nazim, paid tribute to her, telling Fox News: "She was pure love and pure light. This was her essence. She was a source of good. She was always for the betterment of humanity, especially women. She was very much a trailblazer in women's empowerment. She was a spectrum of things."

He added: "I'm just so inconsolable. She was my everything." Posting a statement on Facebook, he added: "Her brilliant radiance, always a force for the greater good in her life, will beam in all eternity. I as her husband, her twin flame, her sacred other held her close as her divine butterfly wings began to flutter and taker flight. She was my multi-verse and will remain so forever." Fans of the star offered their condolences, with one writing: "I am so very sorry. Dear Nazim you have been so incredibly wonderful, I really thought Celeste would pull through. Mike and I send our most heartfelt condolences. The world has lost a shining light," while another person added: "That is very sad! I hope it was peaceful for her. Sincerest condolences to all her family and friends."

Celeste also starred opposite Elvis Presley in Live a Little, Love a Little, and previously spoke about the musician's love of Star Trek, telling Sky Arts: "Elvis was a Star Trek fan. He even had a horse named Star Trek. First day on set, Elvis gave me the biggest hug, and he said, 'I just couldn't wait to meet you. I knew you were coming. And I know you from Star Trek.' We became very, very dear friends and very close very quickly." Celeste's final film role was a cameo appearance in Star Trek: Of Gods and Men, a Star Trek fan mini=series, which was released in 2007.

