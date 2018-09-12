Carry On film star passes away aged 90 Fenella Fielding played Valeria in Carry On Screaming!

Carry On actress Fenella Fielding has died aged 90, a spokeswoman for the star has confirmed. The representative revealed that Fenella passed away on Tuesday after suffering a stroke two weeks earlier. "We are very sad to announce that Fenella Fielding OBE passed away this afternoon on Tuesday September 11," the statement read. "This follows a severe stroke two weeks ago. During that time, she has been very comfortable and always looked tranquil and divine. And always wearing her eyelashes!"

The spokesperson added: "Miss Fielding was an incredible talent. That voice! A unique woman, much loved by family, friends and fans. She will be missed tremendously." In the 1960s, Fenella starred in three movies in the Doctor in the House comedy series and two of the Carry On comedies, including Carry On Regardless and Carry On Screaming!, in which she played Valeria alongside Kenneth Williams, Charles Hawtrey and Joan Sims.

During an interview with The Independent in 2008, Fenella opened up about her fears of being typecast for her roles in the Carry On films. "You get set on a path and, if you succeed, you get better parts, but of the same kind," she shared. "If you don’t take a lot of trouble, you get stuck like that,” she told The Independent in 2008. I've managed to get away from that, time and time again. But people still think of me in a certain way because of the Carry On films." In recent years, Fenella had roles in Guest House Paradiso with Rik Mayall, and the 2007 comedy The All Together, which also starred EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and Sherlock star Martin Freeman.